All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3593 South Tatum Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3593 South Tatum Court
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:33 PM

3593 South Tatum Court

3593 S Tatum Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3593 S Tatum Ct, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
READY TO GO 3 BED 2 BATH IN A GREAT LOCATION
OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HUGE CUL-DE-SAC LOT, ONE STORY WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING AND TILE T/O, MASTER BEDROOM HAS WINDOW BAY, SPACIOUS KITCHEN. A SMALL DOG OK NOT CATS.

**LANDSCAPING TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE MOVE-IN.**

**MINOR REPAIRS & CLEANING TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE MOVE-IN.**

Please e-mail jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.

***( Self Showing)***
To view the property ***( Self Showing)***
1. Make an account with rently.com
2. Provide day and time for viewing.
3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.
4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.

Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at
(https://www.worldclass247.com/application....)
or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com

APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS

Small dog considered. Any and all pets will require owner/management approval and considered on an individual basis.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3593 South Tatum Court have any available units?
3593 South Tatum Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3593 South Tatum Court currently offering any rent specials?
3593 South Tatum Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3593 South Tatum Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3593 South Tatum Court is pet friendly.
Does 3593 South Tatum Court offer parking?
No, 3593 South Tatum Court does not offer parking.
Does 3593 South Tatum Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3593 South Tatum Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3593 South Tatum Court have a pool?
No, 3593 South Tatum Court does not have a pool.
Does 3593 South Tatum Court have accessible units?
No, 3593 South Tatum Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3593 South Tatum Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3593 South Tatum Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3593 South Tatum Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3593 South Tatum Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistara at SanTan Village
1725 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College