3593 South Tatum Court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

READY TO GO 3 BED 2 BATH IN A GREAT LOCATION

OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HUGE CUL-DE-SAC LOT, ONE STORY WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORING AND TILE T/O, MASTER BEDROOM HAS WINDOW BAY, SPACIOUS KITCHEN. A SMALL DOG OK NOT CATS.



**LANDSCAPING TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE MOVE-IN.**



**MINOR REPAIRS & CLEANING TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE MOVE-IN.**



Please e-mail jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.



To view the property ***( Self Showing)***

1. Make an account with rently.com

2. Provide day and time for viewing.

3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.

4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.



Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at

(https://www.worldclass247.com/application....)

or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com



APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS



Small dog considered. Any and all pets will require owner/management approval and considered on an individual basis.

