Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3588 S Joshua Tree Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3588 S Joshua Tree Lane
3588 South Joshua Tree Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3588 South Joshua Tree Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3588 S Joshua Tree Lane Available 08/01/20 -
(RLNE5806762)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane have any available units?
3588 S Joshua Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
Is 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3588 S Joshua Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3588 S Joshua Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
