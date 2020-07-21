Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3549 E JUANITA Avenue
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3549 E JUANITA Avenue
3549 East Juanita Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3549 East Juanita Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS. BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. BACK YARD WILL BE OVER SEEDED AT OWNER'S EXPENSE IN OCTOBER.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue have any available units?
3549 E JUANITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue have?
Some of 3549 E JUANITA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3549 E JUANITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3549 E JUANITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 E JUANITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3549 E JUANITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3549 E JUANITA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3549 E JUANITA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3549 E JUANITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3549 E JUANITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3549 E JUANITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
