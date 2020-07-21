All apartments in Gilbert
3549 E JUANITA Avenue

3549 East Juanita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3549 East Juanita Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. SEPARATE FAMILY & LIVING AREAS. BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT. BACK YARD WILL BE OVER SEEDED AT OWNER'S EXPENSE IN OCTOBER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue have any available units?
3549 E JUANITA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue have?
Some of 3549 E JUANITA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3549 E JUANITA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3549 E JUANITA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3549 E JUANITA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3549 E JUANITA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3549 E JUANITA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3549 E JUANITA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3549 E JUANITA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3549 E JUANITA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3549 E JUANITA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3549 E JUANITA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
