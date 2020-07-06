All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:26 PM

3545 S PONDEROSA Drive

3545 South Ponderosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3545 South Ponderosa Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in excellent Gilbert location. This home is super clean, with wood laminate flooring and surround sound, Please contact a licensed realtor to show you this property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive have any available units?
3545 S PONDEROSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive have?
Some of 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3545 S PONDEROSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive offers parking.
Does 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive have a pool?
No, 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3545 S PONDEROSA Drive has units with dishwashers.

