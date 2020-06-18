All apartments in Gilbert
3538 E Anika Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:00 PM

3538 E Anika Drive

3538 Anika Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3538 Anika Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Marbella Vineyards

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 E Anika Drive have any available units?
3538 E Anika Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3538 E Anika Drive have?
Some of 3538 E Anika Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3538 E Anika Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3538 E Anika Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 E Anika Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3538 E Anika Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3538 E Anika Drive offer parking?
No, 3538 E Anika Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3538 E Anika Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3538 E Anika Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 E Anika Drive have a pool?
No, 3538 E Anika Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3538 E Anika Drive have accessible units?
No, 3538 E Anika Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 E Anika Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3538 E Anika Drive has units with dishwashers.

