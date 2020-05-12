3532 S BLUEJAY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely gorgeous home inside and out! Located on a greenbelt and premium corner lot across from a park, this home has it all! 20 inch tile throughout the entire downstairs. 12 foot sliding glass doors open all the way to the side yard complete with pavers. The kitchen is highly upgraded including high end cabinetry, bullnosed granite countertops with under mount sink, upgraded appliances, large island. Make your way upstairs with a wrought iron stair railing. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and master bath including dual vanity sinks. Large loft and additional 2 bedrooms, full bath and the laundry room complete the upstairs. Office can also be used as a 4th bedroom. Also prewired for surround sound. Blown in insulation with extra in the master bedroom and garage.