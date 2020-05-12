All apartments in Gilbert
3532 S BLUEJAY Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 1:08 AM

3532 S BLUEJAY Drive

3532 South Bluejay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3532 South Bluejay Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely gorgeous home inside and out! Located on a greenbelt and premium corner lot across from a park, this home has it all! 20 inch tile throughout the entire downstairs. 12 foot sliding glass doors open all the way to the side yard complete with pavers. The kitchen is highly upgraded including high end cabinetry, bullnosed granite countertops with under mount sink, upgraded appliances, large island. Make your way upstairs with a wrought iron stair railing. Master bedroom with large walk in closet and master bath including dual vanity sinks. Large loft and additional 2 bedrooms, full bath and the laundry room complete the upstairs. Office can also be used as a 4th bedroom. Also prewired for surround sound. Blown in insulation with extra in the master bedroom and garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive have any available units?
3532 S BLUEJAY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive have?
Some of 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3532 S BLUEJAY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive offers parking.
Does 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive have a pool?
No, 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive have accessible units?
No, 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3532 S BLUEJAY Drive has units with dishwashers.

