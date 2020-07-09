3512 S BANDIT Road.

3512 South Bandit Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Power Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom With a Huge Loft ** 2 Baths Upstairs and a Half Bath Down** 2 Car Garage** 42'' Cherry Cabinets** Granite Counters ** Stainless Steel Appliances ** Refrigerator Included **Cascading Wall of Glass Leading to Yard* Synthetic Grass **Tile In All Right Places **Bedrooms Are Very Generous In Size **
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)