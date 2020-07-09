All apartments in Gilbert
3512 S BANDIT Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM

3512 S BANDIT Road

3512 South Bandit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3512 South Bandit Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom With a Huge Loft ** 2 Baths Upstairs and a Half Bath Down** 2 Car Garage** 42'' Cherry Cabinets** Granite Counters ** Stainless Steel Appliances ** Refrigerator Included **Cascading Wall of Glass Leading to Yard* Synthetic Grass **Tile In All Right Places **Bedrooms Are Very Generous In Size **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3512 S BANDIT Road have any available units?
3512 S BANDIT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 S BANDIT Road have?
Some of 3512 S BANDIT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 S BANDIT Road currently offering any rent specials?
3512 S BANDIT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 S BANDIT Road pet-friendly?
No, 3512 S BANDIT Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3512 S BANDIT Road offer parking?
Yes, 3512 S BANDIT Road offers parking.
Does 3512 S BANDIT Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 S BANDIT Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 S BANDIT Road have a pool?
No, 3512 S BANDIT Road does not have a pool.
Does 3512 S BANDIT Road have accessible units?
No, 3512 S BANDIT Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 S BANDIT Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 S BANDIT Road has units with dishwashers.

