3512 E Thornton Ave
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM
3512 E Thornton Ave
3512 East Thornton Avenue
No Longer Available
3512 East Thornton Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Coronado Ranch
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in great location, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home, with a private pool, and a premium 1/4-acre lot, 2 car garage, open floor plan.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 3512 E Thornton Ave have any available units?
3512 E Thornton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3512 E Thornton Ave have?
Some of 3512 E Thornton Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3512 E Thornton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3512 E Thornton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 E Thornton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3512 E Thornton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 3512 E Thornton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3512 E Thornton Ave offers parking.
Does 3512 E Thornton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 E Thornton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 E Thornton Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3512 E Thornton Ave has a pool.
Does 3512 E Thornton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3512 E Thornton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 E Thornton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 E Thornton Ave has units with dishwashers.
