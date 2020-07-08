All apartments in Gilbert
How many bedrooms do you need?
3508 S Bluejay Dr.

3508 South Bluejay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3508 South Bluejay Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 S Bluejay Dr. have any available units?
3508 S Bluejay Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 S Bluejay Dr. have?
Some of 3508 S Bluejay Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 S Bluejay Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3508 S Bluejay Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 S Bluejay Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3508 S Bluejay Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3508 S Bluejay Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3508 S Bluejay Dr. offers parking.
Does 3508 S Bluejay Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3508 S Bluejay Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 S Bluejay Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3508 S Bluejay Dr. has a pool.
Does 3508 S Bluejay Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3508 S Bluejay Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 S Bluejay Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 S Bluejay Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

