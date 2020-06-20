All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 20 2020 at 4:56 PM

3498 E VERNON Street

3498 East Vernon Street · (855) 371-7368
Location

3498 East Vernon Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,310

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2356 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3498 E VERNON Street have any available units?
3498 E VERNON Street has a unit available for $2,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3498 E VERNON Street have?
Some of 3498 E VERNON Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3498 E VERNON Street currently offering any rent specials?
3498 E VERNON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3498 E VERNON Street pet-friendly?
No, 3498 E VERNON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3498 E VERNON Street offer parking?
No, 3498 E VERNON Street does not offer parking.
Does 3498 E VERNON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3498 E VERNON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3498 E VERNON Street have a pool?
No, 3498 E VERNON Street does not have a pool.
Does 3498 E VERNON Street have accessible units?
No, 3498 E VERNON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3498 E VERNON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3498 E VERNON Street has units with dishwashers.

