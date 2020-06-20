Sign Up
All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like
3498 E VERNON Street.
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3498 E VERNON Street
Last updated June 20 2020 at 4:56 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3498 E VERNON Street
3498 East Vernon Street
·
(855) 371-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Gilbert
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location
3498 East Vernon Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
5 Bedrooms
Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now
$2,310
Click to see floorplan
5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2356 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3498 E VERNON Street have any available units?
3498 E VERNON Street has a unit available for $2,310 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3498 E VERNON Street have?
Some of 3498 E VERNON Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3498 E VERNON Street currently offering any rent specials?
3498 E VERNON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3498 E VERNON Street pet-friendly?
No, 3498 E VERNON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 3498 E VERNON Street offer parking?
No, 3498 E VERNON Street does not offer parking.
Does 3498 E VERNON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3498 E VERNON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3498 E VERNON Street have a pool?
No, 3498 E VERNON Street does not have a pool.
Does 3498 E VERNON Street have accessible units?
No, 3498 E VERNON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3498 E VERNON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3498 E VERNON Street has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Borrego at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3004 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Heritage Pointe
275 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
