3470 E Campbell Rd

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful full acre property with horse stalls built in 2011. nearly 2000 sf. 4 bedroom 2 bath spacious floorplan. Gorgeous kitchen with beautiful cabinets and granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This home is a must see. Priced to Rent!