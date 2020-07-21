3470 East Campbell Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Ranchitos Verde
Beautiful full acre property with horse stalls built in 2011. nearly 2000 sf. 4 bedroom 2 bath spacious floorplan. Gorgeous kitchen with beautiful cabinets and granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This home is a must see. Priced to Rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3470 E Campbell Rd have any available units?
3470 E Campbell Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3470 E Campbell Rd have?
Some of 3470 E Campbell Rd's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3470 E Campbell Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3470 E Campbell Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3470 E Campbell Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3470 E Campbell Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3470 E Campbell Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3470 E Campbell Rd offers parking.
Does 3470 E Campbell Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3470 E Campbell Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3470 E Campbell Rd have a pool?
No, 3470 E Campbell Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3470 E Campbell Rd have accessible units?
No, 3470 E Campbell Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3470 E Campbell Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3470 E Campbell Rd has units with dishwashers.