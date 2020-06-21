All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:29 AM

3454 S Swan Dr

3454 East Swan Drive · (480) 999-3960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3454 East Swan Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Power Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,899

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2181 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great location! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Gilbert. Open floor plan kitchen opens to family room with cozy dining area and convenient half bath on main floor. Granite counters, with black appliances, kitchen island, gas range/oven, maple cabinets Large master suite with walk-in closet and double sinks. Upstairs laundry. 2nd full bath with double sinks. Private back patio/yard. 2181 sq ft. Great pedestrian only front yard and *NO* yard work! Community parks, playgrounds, walking / biking paths, and *pool*! 2 car garage.
Close to Loop 202, Benjamin Franklin High School, Banner, Williams Gateway Airport, ASU Polytechnic, Police/Fire Training Facility, *NEW* Gilbert Desert Sky Park, Mountain Vista Medical, Gilbert Gateway Towne Center, Power Marketplace, Trilogy, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 S Swan Dr have any available units?
3454 S Swan Dr has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3454 S Swan Dr have?
Some of 3454 S Swan Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3454 S Swan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3454 S Swan Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 S Swan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3454 S Swan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3454 S Swan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3454 S Swan Dr does offer parking.
Does 3454 S Swan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3454 S Swan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 S Swan Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3454 S Swan Dr has a pool.
Does 3454 S Swan Dr have accessible units?
No, 3454 S Swan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 S Swan Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3454 S Swan Dr has units with dishwashers.
