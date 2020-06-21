3454 S Swan Dr

Amenities
Great location! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Gilbert. Open floor plan kitchen opens to family room with cozy dining area and convenient half bath on main floor. Granite counters, with black appliances, kitchen island, gas range/oven, maple cabinets Large master suite with walk-in closet and double sinks. Upstairs laundry. 2nd full bath with double sinks. Private back patio/yard. 2181 sq ft. Great pedestrian only front yard and *NO* yard work! Community parks, playgrounds, walking / biking paths, and *pool*! 2 car garage.
Close to Loop 202, Benjamin Franklin High School, Banner, Williams Gateway Airport, ASU Polytechnic, Police/Fire Training Facility, *NEW* Gilbert Desert Sky Park, Mountain Vista Medical, Gilbert Gateway Towne Center, Power Marketplace, Trilogy, etc.