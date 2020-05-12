All apartments in Gilbert
3454 E WINDSOR Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

3454 E WINDSOR Drive

3454 East Windsor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3454 East Windsor Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nicely upgraded home on quiet, corner, interior lot. Great Room, split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen features granite counters,staggered maple cabinets, kitchen island, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, R/O system, and Pantry. Other features include 9' ceilings, blinds and ceiling fans t/o, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling ans t/o, plenty of tile. Huge master with large walk-in closet, separate tub/shower, and double sinks. Community features parks and pool. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment, San Tan Mall. Cosmo Park, Top Golf. Near Loop 202 for easy commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 E WINDSOR Drive have any available units?
3454 E WINDSOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3454 E WINDSOR Drive have?
Some of 3454 E WINDSOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3454 E WINDSOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3454 E WINDSOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 E WINDSOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3454 E WINDSOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3454 E WINDSOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3454 E WINDSOR Drive offers parking.
Does 3454 E WINDSOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3454 E WINDSOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 E WINDSOR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3454 E WINDSOR Drive has a pool.
Does 3454 E WINDSOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 3454 E WINDSOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 E WINDSOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3454 E WINDSOR Drive has units with dishwashers.

