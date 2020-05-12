3454 E WINDSOR Drive

Amenities
Nicely upgraded home on quiet, corner, interior lot. Great Room, split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen features granite counters,staggered maple cabinets, kitchen island, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, R/O system, and Pantry. Other features include 9' ceilings, blinds and ceiling fans t/o, upgraded light fixtures, ceiling ans t/o, plenty of tile. Huge master with large walk-in closet, separate tub/shower, and double sinks. Community features parks and pool. Close to shopping, dining and entertainment, San Tan Mall. Cosmo Park, Top Golf. Near Loop 202 for easy commute.