Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3362 E ELGIN Street
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3362 E ELGIN Street
3362 East Elgin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3362 East Elgin Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
No Pet Please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3362 E ELGIN Street have any available units?
3362 E ELGIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
Is 3362 E ELGIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
3362 E ELGIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3362 E ELGIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 3362 E ELGIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 3362 E ELGIN Street offer parking?
No, 3362 E ELGIN Street does not offer parking.
Does 3362 E ELGIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3362 E ELGIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3362 E ELGIN Street have a pool?
No, 3362 E ELGIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 3362 E ELGIN Street have accessible units?
No, 3362 E ELGIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3362 E ELGIN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3362 E ELGIN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3362 E ELGIN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3362 E ELGIN Street does not have units with air conditioning.
