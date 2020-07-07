All apartments in Gilbert
3351 East San Angelo Avenue

3351 East San Angelo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3351 East San Angelo Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Gorgeous Gilbert home with an amazing kitchen that has new countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry, and a large island. Beautiful wood-look flooring throughout! New paint! Spacious and open floorplan! Large master bedroom and bathroom! Lush green grass yard. 2-car garage! Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 East San Angelo Avenue have any available units?
3351 East San Angelo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
Is 3351 East San Angelo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3351 East San Angelo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 East San Angelo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3351 East San Angelo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3351 East San Angelo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3351 East San Angelo Avenue offers parking.
Does 3351 East San Angelo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 East San Angelo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 East San Angelo Avenue have a pool?
No, 3351 East San Angelo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3351 East San Angelo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3351 East San Angelo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 East San Angelo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 East San Angelo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3351 East San Angelo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3351 East San Angelo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

