Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3341 E TYSON Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3341 E TYSON Street
3341 East Tyson Street
·
Location
3341 East Tyson Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single level house in Lyons Gate featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping and San Tan 202 FWY. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. No PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3341 E TYSON Street have any available units?
3341 E TYSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3341 E TYSON Street have?
Some of 3341 E TYSON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3341 E TYSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
3341 E TYSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 E TYSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 3341 E TYSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 3341 E TYSON Street offer parking?
Yes, 3341 E TYSON Street offers parking.
Does 3341 E TYSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3341 E TYSON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 E TYSON Street have a pool?
No, 3341 E TYSON Street does not have a pool.
Does 3341 E TYSON Street have accessible units?
No, 3341 E TYSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 E TYSON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3341 E TYSON Street has units with dishwashers.
