3341 E TYSON Street
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:43 AM

3341 E TYSON Street

3341 East Tyson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3341 East Tyson Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Beautiful single level house in Lyons Gate featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Close to schools, restaurants, shopping and San Tan 202 FWY. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer included. No PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

