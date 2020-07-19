3335 East Sheffield Road

Amenities

This home is a MUST SEE 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Valencia model located in Higley Park in Gilbert! Plenty of living space in this 2300 sq. ft. two-story Gilbert home. Large kitchen with black appliances & Corian counters. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer, study/office, Downstairs master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms & bonus loft upstairs. The 2nd bedroom has a private balcony. Private side yard for easy maintenance. Neutral two-tone interior paint throughout with neutral carpet & tile. Two car garage. N/S exposure. Close to 202 & LOTS of shopping, preschool, grocery, Urgent Care, Gilbert Christian Schools all within walking distance. The community has multiple tot lots, GIANT park with fountain & lots of walking/jogging paths. Fridge, washer & dryer included. Front yard landscaping included in HOA.



Pets: 1 small pet will be considered - $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



