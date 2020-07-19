All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:38 PM

3335 East Sheffield Road

3335 East Sheffield Road · (480) 696-6776
Location

3335 East Sheffield Road, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Higley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2301 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
playground
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
This home is a MUST SEE 4 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom Valencia model located in Higley Park in Gilbert! Plenty of living space in this 2300 sq. ft. two-story Gilbert home. Large kitchen with black appliances & Corian counters. Inside laundry room with washer/dryer, study/office, Downstairs master bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms & bonus loft upstairs. The 2nd bedroom has a private balcony. Private side yard for easy maintenance. Neutral two-tone interior paint throughout with neutral carpet & tile. Two car garage. N/S exposure. Close to 202 & LOTS of shopping, preschool, grocery, Urgent Care, Gilbert Christian Schools all within walking distance. The community has multiple tot lots, GIANT park with fountain & lots of walking/jogging paths. Fridge, washer & dryer included. Front yard landscaping included in HOA.

Pets: 1 small pet will be considered - $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 East Sheffield Road have any available units?
3335 East Sheffield Road has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 East Sheffield Road have?
Some of 3335 East Sheffield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 East Sheffield Road currently offering any rent specials?
3335 East Sheffield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 East Sheffield Road pet-friendly?
No, 3335 East Sheffield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3335 East Sheffield Road offer parking?
Yes, 3335 East Sheffield Road offers parking.
Does 3335 East Sheffield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3335 East Sheffield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 East Sheffield Road have a pool?
No, 3335 East Sheffield Road does not have a pool.
Does 3335 East Sheffield Road have accessible units?
No, 3335 East Sheffield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 East Sheffield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 East Sheffield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
