Last updated March 31 2020

3323 E ELGIN Street

3323 East Elgin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3323 East Elgin Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY HOME IN THE HIGHLY DESIRED AVONLEA!! Open split floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 9+ flat ceilings. Low maintenance front yard w/ cozy front porch. Fresh Custom two-tone paint throughout, new carpet, tile in all the right places. Open entryway provides lots of natural light. Kitchen opens up to family room great for entertaining. Master Suite is spacious & ensuite bathroom features dual sinks, shower/tub combo, private toilet room & Walk In Closet. Backyard is low maintenance and spacious with view fence looking out to green belt. Steps from top rated elementary school and Close to everything that Gilbert has to offer like the San Tan Mall, Loop 202, future Gilbert Regional Park and more! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN PLUS $25 MONTHLY ADMIN FEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3323 E ELGIN Street have any available units?
3323 E ELGIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3323 E ELGIN Street have?
Some of 3323 E ELGIN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3323 E ELGIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
3323 E ELGIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3323 E ELGIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 3323 E ELGIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3323 E ELGIN Street offer parking?
No, 3323 E ELGIN Street does not offer parking.
Does 3323 E ELGIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3323 E ELGIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3323 E ELGIN Street have a pool?
No, 3323 E ELGIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 3323 E ELGIN Street have accessible units?
No, 3323 E ELGIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3323 E ELGIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3323 E ELGIN Street has units with dishwashers.

