3323 E ELGIN Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY HOME IN THE HIGHLY DESIRED AVONLEA!! Open split floor plan features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 9+ flat ceilings. Low maintenance front yard w/ cozy front porch. Fresh Custom two-tone paint throughout, new carpet, tile in all the right places. Open entryway provides lots of natural light. Kitchen opens up to family room great for entertaining. Master Suite is spacious & ensuite bathroom features dual sinks, shower/tub combo, private toilet room & Walk In Closet. Backyard is low maintenance and spacious with view fence looking out to green belt. Steps from top rated elementary school and Close to everything that Gilbert has to offer like the San Tan Mall, Loop 202, future Gilbert Regional Park and more! $200 ADMIN FEE DUE AT MOVE IN PLUS $25 MONTHLY ADMIN FEE