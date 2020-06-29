All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 4 2020 at 4:50 PM

3312 East San Remo Avenue

3312 East San Remo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3312 East San Remo Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
In Gilbert with a private pool! Check out this nice 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gilbert's Durango. Features include an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with all appliances and island. The kitchen opens to spacious family room. Separate formal living and dining room. 1 bedroom downstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Vaulted ceilings. Blinds throughout. Covered patio, pebble-tec patio. ** Pool Service Included ** Two car garage. N/S exposure. Great Gilbert location. Close to schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, no cats $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 East San Remo Avenue have any available units?
3312 East San Remo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 East San Remo Avenue have?
Some of 3312 East San Remo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 East San Remo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3312 East San Remo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 East San Remo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3312 East San Remo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3312 East San Remo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3312 East San Remo Avenue offers parking.
Does 3312 East San Remo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3312 East San Remo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 East San Remo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3312 East San Remo Avenue has a pool.
Does 3312 East San Remo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3312 East San Remo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 East San Remo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3312 East San Remo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
