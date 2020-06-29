3312 East San Remo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage cats allowed

In Gilbert with a private pool! Check out this nice 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Gilbert's Durango. Features include an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with all appliances and island. The kitchen opens to spacious family room. Separate formal living and dining room. 1 bedroom downstairs. 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Vaulted ceilings. Blinds throughout. Covered patio, pebble-tec patio. ** Pool Service Included ** Two car garage. N/S exposure. Great Gilbert location. Close to schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, no cats $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



APPLY NOW: Click Here



This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in



4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-pa...



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.