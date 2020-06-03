All apartments in Gilbert
3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue
3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue

3311 East Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3311 East Lafayette Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Seville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous one level house in Seville, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, split floor plan, open concept kitchen with granite counter top and kitchen island. New carpet and tiles throughout. Move in ready! MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue have any available units?
3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue have?
Some of 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue offers parking.
Does 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 E LAFAYETTE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
