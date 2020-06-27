All apartments in Gilbert
3303 S LOBACK Lane
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM

3303 S LOBACK Lane

3303 South Loback Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3303 South Loback Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85297
San Tan Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3 bedroom on corner lot.Tile in living area.Carpet in bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

