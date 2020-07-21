3291 East Thunderheart Trail, Gilbert, AZ 85297 San Tan Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Picture perfect rental! DOG friendly with awesome yard and dog door. Matching black kitchen appliances and fridge stay! New berber carpet and HVAC in 2016! Corner lot with easy front yard maintenance. Close to the 202 and San Tan Mall!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail have any available units?
3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail have?
Some of 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail offers parking.
Does 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail have a pool?
No, 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail have accessible units?
No, 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail has units with dishwashers.