3291 E THUNDERHEART Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Picture perfect rental! DOG friendly with awesome yard and dog door. Matching black kitchen appliances and fridge stay! New berber carpet and HVAC in 2016! Corner lot with easy front yard maintenance. Close to the 202 and San Tan Mall!