329 W Aspen Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Move in ready! Great home in desirable Gilbert area with pool! Available for immediate move in! 4 bedrooms + an Arizona room for added extra comfort. Bright and open kitchen over looks the great room! Tile in all the right placed and in all high traffic areas. Nice sized master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Backyard has a beautiful sparkling pool perfect for the summer months in Arizona! This property will not last long.**Please see realtor remarks**