Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 3285 E FORD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
3285 E FORD Avenue
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:33 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3285 E FORD Avenue
3285 East Ford Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3285 East Ford Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SINGLE LEVEL 5 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN THE HEART OF GILBERT. SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY AREAS. EAT IN KITCHEN AND DINING IN FRONT LIVING ROOM. COVERED PATIO WITH GRASSY BACK YARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3285 E FORD Avenue have any available units?
3285 E FORD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3285 E FORD Avenue have?
Some of 3285 E FORD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3285 E FORD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3285 E FORD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3285 E FORD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3285 E FORD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 3285 E FORD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3285 E FORD Avenue offers parking.
Does 3285 E FORD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3285 E FORD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3285 E FORD Avenue have a pool?
No, 3285 E FORD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3285 E FORD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3285 E FORD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3285 E FORD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3285 E FORD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Desert Mirage Luxury Apartments
1333 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Cadia Crossing
230 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Similar Pages
Gilbert 1 Bedrooms
Gilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with Pool
Gilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Val Vista Lakes
The Islands
Heritage District
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College