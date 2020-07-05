3285 E FORD Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

SINGLE LEVEL 5 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IN THE HEART OF GILBERT. SEPARATE LIVING AND FAMILY AREAS. EAT IN KITCHEN AND DINING IN FRONT LIVING ROOM. COVERED PATIO WITH GRASSY BACK YARD.