1 of 19
3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive
3277 East Carla Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3277 East Carla Vista Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice and spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Gilbert. Two story home features a loft and den. Neutral tile and carpet throughout. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive have any available units?
3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive have?
Some of 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive have a pool?
No, 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3277 E CARLA VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
