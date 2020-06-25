3264 E MILKY Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Garage in Gilbert. This two story home offers tile/carpet in all the right places. Master offers a full bath with double sinks and master walk in closet. Community has children's playground and community pool. A must see home. Available 03/15