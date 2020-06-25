3264 E MILKY Way

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2 Garage in Gilbert. This two story home offers tile/carpet in all the right places. Master offers a full bath with double sinks and master walk in closet. Community has children's playground and community pool. A must see home. Available 03/15
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
