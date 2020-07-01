Comfortable home in prestigeous Seville. Easy access to shopping and all that Seville has to offer. 3BR 2.5 bath with great access to shopping. Home is currently being painted a single gray tone. Refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3223 E Sports Dr have any available units?
3223 E Sports Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 E Sports Dr have?
Some of 3223 E Sports Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 E Sports Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3223 E Sports Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 E Sports Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3223 E Sports Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3223 E Sports Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3223 E Sports Dr offers parking.
Does 3223 E Sports Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 E Sports Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 E Sports Dr have a pool?
No, 3223 E Sports Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3223 E Sports Dr have accessible units?
No, 3223 E Sports Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 E Sports Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 E Sports Dr has units with dishwashers.
