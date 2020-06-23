Rent Calculator
3153 E Warbler Road
3153 E Warbler Road
3153 East Warbler Road
No Longer Available
Location
3153 East Warbler Road, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Stratland Shadows
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
6 years old 4 bedroom plus big office. Courtyard and huge back yard. It close to Santa Village mall and big shopping center. close to public lake park and close to 202 high way.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3153 E Warbler Road have any available units?
3153 E Warbler Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3153 E Warbler Road have?
Some of 3153 E Warbler Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3153 E Warbler Road currently offering any rent specials?
3153 E Warbler Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3153 E Warbler Road pet-friendly?
No, 3153 E Warbler Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 3153 E Warbler Road offer parking?
Yes, 3153 E Warbler Road does offer parking.
Does 3153 E Warbler Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3153 E Warbler Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3153 E Warbler Road have a pool?
No, 3153 E Warbler Road does not have a pool.
Does 3153 E Warbler Road have accessible units?
No, 3153 E Warbler Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3153 E Warbler Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3153 E Warbler Road has units with dishwashers.
