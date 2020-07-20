Rent Calculator
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
31 S SAHUARO Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
31 S SAHUARO Drive
31 South Sahuaro Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Gilbert
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
31 South Sahuaro Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85233
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CUTE REMODELED HOME. WOOD LOOK TILE, NEW SS APPLIANCES. LARGE COVERED PATIO AND YARD. GARAGE WITH TONS OF STORAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 31 S SAHUARO Drive have any available units?
31 S SAHUARO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 31 S SAHUARO Drive have?
Some of 31 S SAHUARO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 31 S SAHUARO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31 S SAHUARO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 S SAHUARO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31 S SAHUARO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 31 S SAHUARO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31 S SAHUARO Drive offers parking.
Does 31 S SAHUARO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 S SAHUARO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 S SAHUARO Drive have a pool?
No, 31 S SAHUARO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31 S SAHUARO Drive have accessible units?
No, 31 S SAHUARO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31 S SAHUARO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 S SAHUARO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Paradise Valley Community College