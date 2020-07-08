Rent Calculator
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:36 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3097 E MILLBRAE Lane
3097 East Millbrae Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3097 East Millbrae Lane, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane have any available units?
3097 E MILLBRAE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane have?
Some of 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3097 E MILLBRAE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane offer parking?
No, 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane have a pool?
No, 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane have accessible units?
No, 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3097 E MILLBRAE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
