302 E VAUGHN Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

New Carpet in this bright and beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Stonebridge Lakes Community home. Vaulted ceilings and spacious great room with lots of closet and storage space. Walking distance to Elementary School and downtown Gilbert. 2 community pools.