302 E VAUGHN Avenue
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:55 AM

302 E VAUGHN Avenue

302 East Vaughn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

302 East Vaughn Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85234
Stonebridge Lakes Manor

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
New Carpet in this bright and beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Stonebridge Lakes Community home. Vaulted ceilings and spacious great room with lots of closet and storage space. Walking distance to Elementary School and downtown Gilbert. 2 community pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 E VAUGHN Avenue have any available units?
302 E VAUGHN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 E VAUGHN Avenue have?
Some of 302 E VAUGHN Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 E VAUGHN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
302 E VAUGHN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E VAUGHN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 302 E VAUGHN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 302 E VAUGHN Avenue offer parking?
No, 302 E VAUGHN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 302 E VAUGHN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 E VAUGHN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E VAUGHN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 302 E VAUGHN Avenue has a pool.
Does 302 E VAUGHN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 302 E VAUGHN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E VAUGHN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 E VAUGHN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
