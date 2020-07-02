Amenities

3008 E Plum St Available 07/20/20 Gilbert Stunner! - Enormous living area perfect for entertaining! Upgraded kitchen opens up into massive living room and dining area! Granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, huge walk in pantry, gorgeous plantation shutters! Large bedrooms with tons of natural lighting. Double sinks, garden tub with separate shower, and walk in closet in the master. Easy to maintain backyard with no neighbors behind the home!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1895

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1895

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Upon approved application the $1895 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE5074892)