Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

3008 E Plum St

3008 East Plum Street · (480) 588-9500
Location

3008 East Plum Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Shamrock Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3008 E Plum St · Avail. Jul 20

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1964 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3008 E Plum St Available 07/20/20 Gilbert Stunner! - Enormous living area perfect for entertaining! Upgraded kitchen opens up into massive living room and dining area! Granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, huge walk in pantry, gorgeous plantation shutters! Large bedrooms with tons of natural lighting. Double sinks, garden tub with separate shower, and walk in closet in the master. Easy to maintain backyard with no neighbors behind the home!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1895
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1895
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Upon approved application the $1895 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE5074892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

