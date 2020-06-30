2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Fantastic opportunity in Gilbert's Lyons Gate community. This 2-story beauty offers 3 bedrooms + Large Loft, open kitchen, all on a corner lot. The granite counter tops can be the domain of cooking and entertaining, enjoy cooking with the gas oven + broiler, and store tons of supplies in the walk-in pantry. Step outside to grill and play in this extended corner lot. The Lyons Gate community offers tree-lined streets, pools, community room, playgrounds, and holiday activities like carnivals and parades. Gilbert's Joe's Farmhouse & Cosmo dog park are just across from the neighborhood.Oversized backyard features a covered patio with plenty of room for entertaining! This home is sure to go quick, so make it your happily ever after...