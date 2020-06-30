All apartments in Gilbert
2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:07 PM

2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue

2956 East Franklin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2956 East Franklin Avenue, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic opportunity in Gilbert's Lyons Gate community. This 2-story beauty offers 3 bedrooms + Large Loft, open kitchen, all on a corner lot. The granite counter tops can be the domain of cooking and entertaining, enjoy cooking with the gas oven + broiler, and store tons of supplies in the walk-in pantry. Step outside to grill and play in this extended corner lot. The Lyons Gate community offers tree-lined streets, pools, community room, playgrounds, and holiday activities like carnivals and parades. Gilbert's Joe's Farmhouse & Cosmo dog park are just across from the neighborhood.Oversized backyard features a covered patio with plenty of room for entertaining! This home is sure to go quick, so make it your happily ever after...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue have any available units?
2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue have?
Some of 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue has a pool.
Does 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2956 E FRANKLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.

