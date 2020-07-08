2940 S Cole Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage guest parking

Occupied thru 5/23. WHILE OCCUPIED, I AM ABLE TO SHOW WEEKDAYS AFTER 4:30 OR WEEKENDS. Upgraded 3 bedroom home in Cooley Station. Tiled flooring throughout the downstairs. Large Living room with sliding glass door leading out to the private, covered patio with pavers and synthetic grass and extra closed in area on the side of the home. Attached 2 car garage with guest parking directly outside of the home. Upgraded, stylish kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining area and wood blinds throughout. The master suite has a walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Plenty of storage throughout and ceiling fans in every room. Cooley Station is a wonderful community with resort-style pool and parks. Requirements: credit score 600+, combined income of 3x the rent, no evictions, excessive late payments, no open judgments. 4% tax/admin added to monthly rent, refundable security deposit = to 1 month's rent, $150 set up fee. $55 application fee per adult over 18. Questions? Text TERESA at 602-999-6890