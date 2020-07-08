All apartments in Gilbert
2940 S Cole Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:54 PM

2940 S Cole Drive

2940 South Cole Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2940 South Cole Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Occupied thru 5/23. WHILE OCCUPIED, I AM ABLE TO SHOW WEEKDAYS AFTER 4:30 OR WEEKENDS. Upgraded 3 bedroom home in Cooley Station. Tiled flooring throughout the downstairs. Large Living room with sliding glass door leading out to the private, covered patio with pavers and synthetic grass and extra closed in area on the side of the home. Attached 2 car garage with guest parking directly outside of the home. Upgraded, stylish kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, breakfast bar, gas stove, and stainless steel appliances. Separate dining area and wood blinds throughout. The master suite has a walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Plenty of storage throughout and ceiling fans in every room. Cooley Station is a wonderful community with resort-style pool and parks. Requirements: credit score 600+, combined income of 3x the rent, no evictions, excessive late payments, no open judgments. 4% tax/admin added to monthly rent, refundable security deposit = to 1 month's rent, $150 set up fee. $55 application fee per adult over 18. Questions? Text TERESA at 602-999-6890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 S Cole Drive have any available units?
2940 S Cole Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2940 S Cole Drive have?
Some of 2940 S Cole Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 S Cole Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2940 S Cole Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 S Cole Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2940 S Cole Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2940 S Cole Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2940 S Cole Drive offers parking.
Does 2940 S Cole Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 S Cole Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 S Cole Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2940 S Cole Drive has a pool.
Does 2940 S Cole Drive have accessible units?
No, 2940 S Cole Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 S Cole Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 S Cole Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

