All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2900 E Killarney Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2900 E Killarney Street
Last updated January 27 2020 at 10:38 AM

2900 E Killarney Street

2900 East Killarney Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2900 East Killarney Street, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous newer house with high end upgrades. Great room, spacious Den, bonus room/office and 3car tandem garage. Gourmet kitchen, 42''staggered espresso cabinets and crown molding. Gas cooking, elegant stainless steel appliances, granite counters and butlers pantry. 10' coffered ceilings, warm, neutral paint and 5 1/4'' basebords. 12 foot multislide door in great room, elegant glass shower enclosure in master bath, double sinks in both bathrooms. Upgraded flooring, radiant barrier roof, low E2 windows. Open concept, great for entertaining. Premium lot across from park with mountain views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 E Killarney Street have any available units?
2900 E Killarney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 E Killarney Street have?
Some of 2900 E Killarney Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 E Killarney Street currently offering any rent specials?
2900 E Killarney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 E Killarney Street pet-friendly?
No, 2900 E Killarney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2900 E Killarney Street offer parking?
Yes, 2900 E Killarney Street offers parking.
Does 2900 E Killarney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 E Killarney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 E Killarney Street have a pool?
No, 2900 E Killarney Street does not have a pool.
Does 2900 E Killarney Street have accessible units?
No, 2900 E Killarney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 E Killarney Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 E Killarney Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Commons
1000 S Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Avana Gilbert
3225 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Serena Shores
4101 E Baseline Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
BB Living Higley Park by Mark-Taylor
3389 E Liberty Ln
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Redstone At San Tan Village
1925 S Coronado Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Elevation SanTan Luxury Apartment Homes
2045 East Boston Street
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College