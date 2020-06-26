2900 E Killarney Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous newer house with high end upgrades. Great room, spacious Den, bonus room/office and 3car tandem garage. Gourmet kitchen, 42''staggered espresso cabinets and crown molding. Gas cooking, elegant stainless steel appliances, granite counters and butlers pantry. 10' coffered ceilings, warm, neutral paint and 5 1/4'' basebords. 12 foot multislide door in great room, elegant glass shower enclosure in master bath, double sinks in both bathrooms. Upgraded flooring, radiant barrier roof, low E2 windows. Open concept, great for entertaining. Premium lot across from park with mountain views.