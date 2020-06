2896 S NIELSON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NEW CARPETS BEING INSTALLED 12FEB20. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IN SPECTRUM SUBDIVISION BUILT BY FULTON HOMES. ENTER THE TILED FOYER AND THE KITCHEN WILL BE ON YOUR LEFT. THIS EAT-IN KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED, AND TILE COUNTER TOPS. AMPLE CHERRY CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE. THE ADJACENT FAMILY ROOM HAS A CUT OUT SPACE FOR YOUR ENTERTAINMENT EQUIPMENT. THE SLIDING DOOR LEADS TO THE BACKYARD AND COVERED PATIO. DOWN THE HALLWAY TO THE LEFT IS THE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE. THE BATH AREA HAS DOUBLE SINKS, A COMBINATION TUB AND SHOWER AND A WALK-IN CLOSET. ACROSS FROM THE MASTER SUITE IS A HALF BATH. AT THE END OF THE HALLWAY IS THE LAUNDRY ROOM, WITH FULL SIZED WASHER AND DRYER, WHICH LEADS TO THE TWO CAR GARAGE. (SEE SUPPLEMENT TO THE LEFT OF THE STAIRS IS THE THIRD BEDROOM. THE SECOND BATHROOM IS AT THE TOP OF THE STAIRS. TO THE RIGHT OF THE BATHROOM IS A BUILT-IN COMPUTER/WORK STATION WITH STORAGE CABINETS. THE HOA TAKES CARE OF THE FRONT YARD. NO PETS. NO COSIGNERS. TENANT TO RESEARCH ALL INFO DEEMED IMPORTANT. MINIMUM TAKE HOME PAY = $4650.