Gilbert, AZ
2894 E PONY Court
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

2894 E PONY Court

2894 East Pony Court · No Longer Available
Location

2894 East Pony Court, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BDRM + PLUS DEN, 2 BATH, INTERIOR JUST REMODELED!!! BRAND NEW PAINT, TILE AND CARPET. DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE AND OVEN BEING INSTALLED. BRAND NEW EXTERIOR PAINT,, 2 CAR GARAGE, RV GATE, GREAT GILBERT LOCATION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2894 E PONY Court have any available units?
2894 E PONY Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2894 E PONY Court have?
Some of 2894 E PONY Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2894 E PONY Court currently offering any rent specials?
2894 E PONY Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2894 E PONY Court pet-friendly?
No, 2894 E PONY Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2894 E PONY Court offer parking?
Yes, 2894 E PONY Court offers parking.
Does 2894 E PONY Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2894 E PONY Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2894 E PONY Court have a pool?
No, 2894 E PONY Court does not have a pool.
Does 2894 E PONY Court have accessible units?
No, 2894 E PONY Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2894 E PONY Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2894 E PONY Court has units with dishwashers.
