Last updated March 9 2020 at 8:51 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2825 E Trigger Way
2825 East Trigger Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
2825 East Trigger Way, Gilbert, AZ 85297
Stratland Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
elevator
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
Washer and dryer available upon request no additional charge.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2825 E Trigger Way have any available units?
2825 E Trigger Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2825 E Trigger Way have?
Some of 2825 E Trigger Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2825 E Trigger Way currently offering any rent specials?
2825 E Trigger Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 E Trigger Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2825 E Trigger Way is pet friendly.
Does 2825 E Trigger Way offer parking?
No, 2825 E Trigger Way does not offer parking.
Does 2825 E Trigger Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2825 E Trigger Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 E Trigger Way have a pool?
Yes, 2825 E Trigger Way has a pool.
Does 2825 E Trigger Way have accessible units?
No, 2825 E Trigger Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 E Trigger Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2825 E Trigger Way has units with dishwashers.
