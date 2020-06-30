All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:37 PM

2768 S SAILORS Way

2768 South Sailors Way · No Longer Available
Location

2768 South Sailors Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2768 S SAILORS Way have any available units?
2768 S SAILORS Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2768 S SAILORS Way have?
Some of 2768 S SAILORS Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2768 S SAILORS Way currently offering any rent specials?
2768 S SAILORS Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2768 S SAILORS Way pet-friendly?
No, 2768 S SAILORS Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2768 S SAILORS Way offer parking?
No, 2768 S SAILORS Way does not offer parking.
Does 2768 S SAILORS Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2768 S SAILORS Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2768 S SAILORS Way have a pool?
No, 2768 S SAILORS Way does not have a pool.
Does 2768 S SAILORS Way have accessible units?
No, 2768 S SAILORS Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2768 S SAILORS Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2768 S SAILORS Way has units with dishwashers.

