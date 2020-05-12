2764 East Mews Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Available TODAY! Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bath in Adora Trails. This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful countertops, stainless steel appliances, and island. Sizable family room. Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with dual sinks and shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Blinds, and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio in large backyard with pavers and grass. Hot tub. Two car garage. This beautiful community offers parks, playgrounds, club house, a community pool, and miles of walking paths. Close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the 202!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS)



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.