Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2764 East Mews Road

2764 East Mews Road · No Longer Available
Location

2764 East Mews Road, Gilbert, AZ 85298
Mountainwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available TODAY! Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2 bath in Adora Trails. This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful countertops, stainless steel appliances, and island. Sizable family room. Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with dual sinks and shower. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Blinds, and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio in large backyard with pavers and grass. Hot tub. Two car garage. This beautiful community offers parks, playgrounds, club house, a community pool, and miles of walking paths. Close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the 202!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (NO CATS)

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2764 East Mews Road have any available units?
2764 East Mews Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2764 East Mews Road have?
Some of 2764 East Mews Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2764 East Mews Road currently offering any rent specials?
2764 East Mews Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2764 East Mews Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2764 East Mews Road is pet friendly.
Does 2764 East Mews Road offer parking?
Yes, 2764 East Mews Road does offer parking.
Does 2764 East Mews Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2764 East Mews Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2764 East Mews Road have a pool?
Yes, 2764 East Mews Road has a pool.
Does 2764 East Mews Road have accessible units?
No, 2764 East Mews Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2764 East Mews Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2764 East Mews Road does not have units with dishwashers.
