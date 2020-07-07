All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:20 AM

2756 South Sailors Way

2756 South Sailors Way · No Longer Available
Location

2756 South Sailors Way, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Spectrum at Val Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come and see this spectacular 4 bed, 2.5 bath property located in Gilbert off of Val Vista & Williams Field! This home boasts low maintenance desert landscaping, 2 car garage, soaring ceilings, formal living room, dining area, and a loft perfect for an office. The dream kitchen offers matching appliances, ample staggered cabinets with crown molding, pantry, and a lovely island with breakfast bar. Inside the spacious master suite you will find a full bath, double sink, soaking tub, step-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. The exterior of the home is comprised of a covered patio, great for entertaining. Run! don't walk to see what this wonderful property has to offer.

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,118.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2756 South Sailors Way have any available units?
2756 South Sailors Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2756 South Sailors Way have?
Some of 2756 South Sailors Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2756 South Sailors Way currently offering any rent specials?
2756 South Sailors Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2756 South Sailors Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2756 South Sailors Way is pet friendly.
Does 2756 South Sailors Way offer parking?
Yes, 2756 South Sailors Way offers parking.
Does 2756 South Sailors Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2756 South Sailors Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2756 South Sailors Way have a pool?
No, 2756 South Sailors Way does not have a pool.
Does 2756 South Sailors Way have accessible units?
No, 2756 South Sailors Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2756 South Sailors Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2756 South Sailors Way does not have units with dishwashers.

