2756 South Sailors Way

Come and see this spectacular 4 bed, 2.5 bath property located in Gilbert off of Val Vista & Williams Field! This home boasts low maintenance desert landscaping, 2 car garage, soaring ceilings, formal living room, dining area, and a loft perfect for an office. The dream kitchen offers matching appliances, ample staggered cabinets with crown molding, pantry, and a lovely island with breakfast bar. Inside the spacious master suite you will find a full bath, double sink, soaking tub, step-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. The exterior of the home is comprised of a covered patio, great for entertaining. Run! don't walk to see what this wonderful property has to offer.



Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,118.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.