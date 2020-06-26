2737 S CAVALIER Drive

AWESOME BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED INB 2 BEDROOM, HUGE LOFT AND 2 1/2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE PATIO WITH WROUGHT IRON ENCLOSURE, TW0 CAR GARAGE, CORNER HOME NEXT TO EXTRA PARKING AND A SMALL GREENBELT AREA, MULTIPLE POOLS, AT ONCE AVAILBILITY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
