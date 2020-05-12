** 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATH & GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN * GRANITE COUNTER TOPS * STAINLESS STEELE APPLIANCES * 4TH BEDROOM HAS DOUBLE DOORS & HAS CLOSET * MSTR BATH WITH HUGE WALK-IN SHOWER * EAT IN KITCHEN * N/S EXPOSURE * CLOSE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL & TOT LOTS * SORRY NO PETS * WINDOW COVERINGS * CEILING FANS & BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD * UPDATE: Total Interior 2-Tone Paint will be done this coming weekend & Then a Deep Clean
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place have any available units?
2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place have?
Some of 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place currently offering any rent specials?
2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.