All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:20 PM

2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place

2735 E Runaway Bay Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2735 E Runaway Bay Pl, Gilbert, AZ 85298

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
** 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATH & GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN * GRANITE COUNTER TOPS * STAINLESS STEELE APPLIANCES * 4TH BEDROOM HAS DOUBLE DOORS & HAS CLOSET * MSTR BATH WITH HUGE WALK-IN SHOWER * EAT IN KITCHEN * N/S EXPOSURE * CLOSE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL & TOT LOTS * SORRY NO PETS * WINDOW COVERINGS * CEILING FANS & BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD * UPDATE: Total Interior 2-Tone Paint will be done this coming weekend & Then a Deep Clean

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place have any available units?
2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place have?
Some of 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place currently offering any rent specials?
2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place pet-friendly?
No, 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place offer parking?
Yes, 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place offers parking.
Does 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place have a pool?
No, 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place does not have a pool.
Does 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place have accessible units?
No, 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Move Cross Country
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Azul at Spectrum by Mark-Taylor
3134 S Market St
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Reserve at Gilbert Towne Centre by Mark-Taylor
351 E Civic Center Dr
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Acero Cooley Station
3939 East Vest Avenue
Gilbert, AZ 85295
The Sterling Luxury Apartment Homes
1303 W Juniper Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
WATERMARK AT GATEWAY PLACE
4500 East Ray Road
Gilbert, AZ 85296
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College