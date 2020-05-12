2735 E RUNAWAY BAY Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

** 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATH & GREAT ROOM FLOOR PLAN * GRANITE COUNTER TOPS * STAINLESS STEELE APPLIANCES * 4TH BEDROOM HAS DOUBLE DOORS & HAS CLOSET * MSTR BATH WITH HUGE WALK-IN SHOWER * EAT IN KITCHEN * N/S EXPOSURE * CLOSE TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL & TOT LOTS * SORRY NO PETS * WINDOW COVERINGS * CEILING FANS & BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD * UPDATE: Total Interior 2-Tone Paint will be done this coming weekend & Then a Deep Clean