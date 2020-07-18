2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage. Kitchen features breakfast bar, antique white raised cabinets w/ soft close drawers and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful iron & wood staircase w/ picture window landing. Master suite includes French style sliding doors, tub w/ shower head, walk-in closet, double sink vanity and private toilet room. Laminate wood flooring downstairs and upstairs bedrooms are carpeted. Upstairs laundry room. Ceiling fans and updated lighting throughout. Resort-Style Gated Community w/ pool and playground in the common area. Close to the 202 and San Tan Village Mall. Monthly City Tax: 1.5% + 1% admin fee