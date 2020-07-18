2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage. Kitchen features breakfast bar, antique white raised cabinets w/ soft close drawers and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful iron & wood staircase w/ picture window landing. Master suite includes French style sliding doors, tub w/ shower head, walk-in closet, double sink vanity and private toilet room. Laminate wood flooring downstairs and upstairs bedrooms are carpeted. Upstairs laundry room. Ceiling fans and updated lighting throughout. Resort-Style Gated Community w/ pool and playground in the common area. Close to the 202 and San Tan Village Mall. Monthly City Tax: 1.5% + 1% admin fee