Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive

2727 South Equestrian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2727 South Equestrian Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with a 2 Car Garage. Kitchen features breakfast bar, antique white raised cabinets w/ soft close drawers and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful iron & wood staircase w/ picture window landing. Master suite includes French style sliding doors, tub w/ shower head, walk-in closet, double sink vanity and private toilet room. Laminate wood flooring downstairs and upstairs bedrooms are carpeted. Upstairs laundry room. Ceiling fans and updated lighting throughout. Resort-Style Gated Community w/ pool and playground in the common area. Close to the 202 and San Tan Village Mall. Monthly City Tax: 1.5% + 1% admin fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive have any available units?
2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive have?
Some of 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive offers parking.
Does 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive has a pool.
Does 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 S EQUESTRIAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
