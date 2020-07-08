2723 East Jasper Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM



Click to see if you qualify,



http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/



A Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, 2 Car Garage located in a highly desired location of Gilbert. Home offers Carpet and Tile in all the right places of the home. Two tone paint thru out. Kitchen offers an eat in kitchen and small Pantry. Nice bedrooms with ceiling fans. Master offers his and her sink. Washer and Dryer located inside home. Owner including front yard bi-monthly maintenance.



Refundable Security Deposit: $1495

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400

Pet Deposit: $300 Per Pet Per Owner Approval

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 1.5%

Monthly Admin fee: 3.%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.