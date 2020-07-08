2723 East Jasper Drive

Amenities
A Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, 2 Car Garage located in a highly desired location of Gilbert. Home offers Carpet and Tile in all the right places of the home. Two tone paint thru out. Kitchen offers an eat in kitchen and small Pantry. Nice bedrooms with ceiling fans. Master offers his and her sink. Washer and Dryer located inside home. Owner including front yard bi-monthly maintenance.
Refundable Security Deposit: $1495
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400
Pet Deposit: $300 Per Pet Per Owner Approval
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 1.5%
Monthly Admin fee: 3.%
*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.