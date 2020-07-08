All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated August 21 2019

2723 East Jasper Drive

Location

2723 East Jasper Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Rancho Corona

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

A Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, 2 Car Garage located in a highly desired location of Gilbert. Home offers Carpet and Tile in all the right places of the home. Two tone paint thru out. Kitchen offers an eat in kitchen and small Pantry. Nice bedrooms with ceiling fans. Master offers his and her sink. Washer and Dryer located inside home. Owner including front yard bi-monthly maintenance.

Refundable Security Deposit: $1495
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400
Pet Deposit: $300 Per Pet Per Owner Approval
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 1.5%
Monthly Admin fee: 3.%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 East Jasper Drive have any available units?
2723 East Jasper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2723 East Jasper Drive have?
Some of 2723 East Jasper Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 East Jasper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2723 East Jasper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 East Jasper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2723 East Jasper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2723 East Jasper Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2723 East Jasper Drive offers parking.
Does 2723 East Jasper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2723 East Jasper Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 East Jasper Drive have a pool?
No, 2723 East Jasper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2723 East Jasper Drive have accessible units?
No, 2723 East Jasper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 East Jasper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2723 East Jasper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
