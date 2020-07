Amenities

Fabulous 3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home For Rent in Gilbert!! This home offers so much to be desired, such as Granite Counter tops coupled with a Breakfast Bar in the kitchen; Oven; Dishwasher; Microwave; Full sized Washer/ Dryer; Dual Sinks with a privacy commode; over sized closet in the Master Suite, Floors consist of Carpet, laminate and tile. Community Features include 3-Swimming Pools, 8-Playgrounds coupled with picnic areas with grills and a Clubhouse.