2693 E HAMPTON Lane

MAGNIFICENT 6 bed/5 bath home in great location. Close to 202, shopping and dining. Two separate master bath suites; downstairs and upstairs!Spacious kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, pantry, large dining. Entertain in formal living/formal dining rooms. Upstairs has two spaciousareas for gaming, TV, or gatherings. Beautiful landscaped yard including grass in backyard with covered patio, fruit trees, and tiled sitting area. Rent includes twicemonthly landscaping. NO pets, please. Security deposit $3000.00 with $400.00 being non refundable cleaning fee. Must see this fantastic home!