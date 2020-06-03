All apartments in Gilbert
Find more places like 2660 E MEGAN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilbert, AZ
/
2660 E MEGAN Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

2660 E MEGAN Street

2660 East Megan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gilbert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2660 East Megan Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 E MEGAN Street have any available units?
2660 E MEGAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 E MEGAN Street have?
Some of 2660 E MEGAN Street's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 E MEGAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
2660 E MEGAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 E MEGAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 2660 E MEGAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2660 E MEGAN Street offer parking?
No, 2660 E MEGAN Street does not offer parking.
Does 2660 E MEGAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 E MEGAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 E MEGAN Street have a pool?
No, 2660 E MEGAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 2660 E MEGAN Street have accessible units?
No, 2660 E MEGAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 E MEGAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2660 E MEGAN Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alcove at the Islands
1300 W Warner Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Liv Northgate
455 Recker Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85296
Cambria Apartments
130 W Guadalupe Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
San Privada by Mark-Taylor
1480 E Pecos Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Country Villa Apartments
950 N Gilbert Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85233
District Lofts by Mark-Taylor
170 W Cullumber Ave
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Flats at SanTan
2550 S San Tan Village Pkwy
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Similar Pages

Gilbert 1 BedroomsGilbert 2 Bedrooms
Gilbert Apartments with PoolGilbert Dog Friendly Apartments
Gilbert Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Val Vista LakesThe Islands
Heritage District

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College