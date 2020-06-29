Rent Calculator
Home
Gilbert, AZ
2591 E BROOKS Street
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM
2591 E BROOKS Street
2591 East Brooks Street
No Longer Available
Location
2591 East Brooks Street, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Greenfield Lakes
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This great 4 bedroom, 3 bath home backs to the golf course with great views. 1 bedroom and bathroom is downstairs. New paint throughout and new carpet in LR. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2591 E BROOKS Street have any available units?
2591 E BROOKS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gilbert, AZ
.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gilbert Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2591 E BROOKS Street have?
Some of 2591 E BROOKS Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2591 E BROOKS Street currently offering any rent specials?
2591 E BROOKS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2591 E BROOKS Street pet-friendly?
No, 2591 E BROOKS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gilbert
.
Does 2591 E BROOKS Street offer parking?
No, 2591 E BROOKS Street does not offer parking.
Does 2591 E BROOKS Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2591 E BROOKS Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2591 E BROOKS Street have a pool?
No, 2591 E BROOKS Street does not have a pool.
Does 2591 E BROOKS Street have accessible units?
No, 2591 E BROOKS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2591 E BROOKS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2591 E BROOKS Street has units with dishwashers.
