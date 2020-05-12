All apartments in Gilbert
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:41 AM

2572 E BART Street

2572 East Bart Street · No Longer Available
Location

2572 East Bart Street, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Lyons Gate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
This Home for rent features 4 Bedrooms + Den and 3 Bathrooms, Very Open Great Room Floorplan, Custom Media Niche, Large Kitchen Island, Granite Slab Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Back Splash, R/O System, Good Sized Dining Room, Newer Wood Plank Tile, Carpet in Bedrooms, Accent Paint, 1 Bedroom + Den Downstairs, Bedroom 2 Oversized, Laundry Room Upstairs with Lots of Cabinets and Utility Sink, Covered Patio and Lots of Concrete Sitting Area, Soft Water System,Security Screen Door and Front Porch Area Overlooking Large Greenbelt, 3 Community Pools and Spas, Fire Sprinkler System, Close to Lots of Shopping, Freeways & Hospital

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 E BART Street have any available units?
2572 E BART Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gilbert, AZ.
How much is rent in Gilbert, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gilbert Rent Report.
What amenities does 2572 E BART Street have?
Some of 2572 E BART Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 E BART Street currently offering any rent specials?
2572 E BART Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 E BART Street pet-friendly?
No, 2572 E BART Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gilbert.
Does 2572 E BART Street offer parking?
No, 2572 E BART Street does not offer parking.
Does 2572 E BART Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2572 E BART Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 E BART Street have a pool?
Yes, 2572 E BART Street has a pool.
Does 2572 E BART Street have accessible units?
No, 2572 E BART Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 E BART Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2572 E BART Street has units with dishwashers.

