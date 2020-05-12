2572 E BART Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

This Home for rent features 4 Bedrooms + Den and 3 Bathrooms, Very Open Great Room Floorplan, Custom Media Niche, Large Kitchen Island, Granite Slab Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Back Splash, R/O System, Good Sized Dining Room, Newer Wood Plank Tile, Carpet in Bedrooms, Accent Paint, 1 Bedroom + Den Downstairs, Bedroom 2 Oversized, Laundry Room Upstairs with Lots of Cabinets and Utility Sink, Covered Patio and Lots of Concrete Sitting Area, Soft Water System,Security Screen Door and Front Porch Area Overlooking Large Greenbelt, 3 Community Pools and Spas, Fire Sprinkler System, Close to Lots of Shopping, Freeways & Hospital